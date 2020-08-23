Wisconsin pet care center hosts doggy Olympics

While some sporting events are getting to continue this year, some, of course, are not – like the 2020 Olympics.

But one pet care center in Wisconsin still wanted to make sure there was some kind of competition to celebrate.

Camp K-9 Pet Care Center held a competition between 16 big-breed dogs and 12 little ones.

After a torch-lighting ceremony, the pups competed in high-jump, sprint, and diving events. The general manager says staff took lots of additional photos to show the dog owners all of the fun.

Of course, gold, silver, and bronze medals were awarded – even though, they were all very good pups!