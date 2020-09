Sunflowers are growing in Wisconsin, so one business continued a tradition to use them to give back.

Helene’s Hilltop Orchard held their third annual sunflower experience for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The event featured the sunflowers along with a park area where kids were able to run around and enjoy the nice weather.

They do expect a lower amount raised this year, but say they will still make a significant donation to St. Jude’s.