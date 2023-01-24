OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) — A man and a woman who refused to leave their room caused a southeastern Wisconsin motel to be evacuated following alleged threats towards employees and law enforcement.

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, officers were called to Motel 6 on West College Avenue around 1 p.m. on January 20 for reports of an unruly customer.

The release states that the customer reportedly refused to leave, and allegedly threatened to shoot employees and law enforcement.

Officers say that when they made contact with the 54-year-old man from Alabama, who was in the room with his 55-year-old girlfriend from Milwaukee, that “they would not leave the room, were uncooperative with us, and continued threatening to shoot law enforcement.”

Due to the incident, the Motel 6 was evacuated along with the immediate area for safety reasons.

After a ‘lengthy negotiation’ both the man and woman were safely taken into custody. Charges will be brought to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was provided in the release.