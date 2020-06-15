Wisconsin man creates masks with windows to help the deaf and hearing impaired use visual cues

Wearing a mask is recommended when out in public. And as you know, when wearing a mask properly you can’t see your mouth.

And that can make it really difficult for the hearing impaired who sometimes use visual cues to understand speech.

So David Alben in Oshkosh, Wisconsin decided to make masks with clear windows – that way you can still see a person’s mouth.

David has been making masks for all essential workers from police, grocery store workers and hospital staffs.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to continue his mission.