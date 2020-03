It’s pretty rare to be born on Feb. 29, but how about twins born on that day?

One set of Wisconsin twins celebrated their third birthday, but they definitely don't look it!

Samantha and Sara Osesek are leap year twins.

Born in 2008, the girls really turned 12 yesterday.