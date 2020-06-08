Wisconsin CNA gifted brand new car

James Aldridge is a Wisconsin man who’s been riding his bike five hours a day to and from work as a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA).

A fundraiser to help get him a car came a long way in a short amount of time. Scott Brass started the fundraiser over a week ago to help get him a car. Brass says his original goal was to raise $1,000 or $2,000.

By the time the fundraiser was over, it had raised $22,000. And with that, they were able to get James a brand new 2020 Chevy Sonic.

He was also given gas cards, insurance paid for up to a year, and fittingly – a bike rack.