Winter Weather Advisory For the Tennessee Valley Thursday

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* for all the Tennessee Valley for Thursday. Here is the look at the text:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL WED JAN 5 2022 LAUDERDALE-COLBERT-FRANKLIN AL-LAWRENCE-LIMESTONE-MADISON-MORGAN- MARSHALL-JACKSON-DEKALB-CULLMAN-MOORE-LINCOLN-FRANKLIN TN- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF FLORENCE, MUSCLE SHOALS, SHEFFIELD, TUSCUMBIA, RUSSELLVILLE, RED BAY, MOULTON, TOWN CREEK, ATHENS, HUNTSVILLE, DECATUR, ALBERTVILLE, BOAZ, GUNTERSVILLE, ARAB, SCOTTSBORO, FORT PAYNE, RAINSVILLE, CULLMAN, LYNCHBURG, FAYETTEVILLE, WINCHESTER, SEWANEE, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, AND COWAN ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT: MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE: PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST ALABAMA AND SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE. * WHEN: FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS: PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS: DANGEROUS COLD WILL SETTLE IN THURSDAY NIGHT AFTER THE RAIN ENDS. ANY WATER ON ROADS WILL LIKELY FREEZE AND BECOME ICE. THERE IS A HIGH AMOUNT OF FORECAST UNCERTAINTY, AND SNOW AND ICE TOTALS MAY FLUCTUATE IN FUTURE UPDATES. PLEASE CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE FORECAST.

Moisture moves in across the Tennessee Valley around daybreak on Thursday. We will see a wintry mix including snow for parts of the Tennessee Valley. Bridges and overpasses could be hazardous through the day and into the evening. With temperatures dropping into the teens Friday morning, slick spots are likely through the morning commute Friday.

For anyone traveling into Tennessee toward Nashville, there could be 2-3″ of snow in the forecast and roads are likely to be more hazardous.

Stay tuned for further updates!

Ben Smith