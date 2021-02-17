Winter storm causes blood supply shortage in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – LifeSouth Community Blood Centers have issued an emergency appeal for blood donations after winter weather forced the centers to close for two days.

LifeSouth says they are short about 400 units of blood. Right now, they have less than a two-day supply of blood for 17 area hospitals. Normally, the center keeps a 3-5 day supply of blood on hand.

To make up for the shortages, LifeSouth is hosting several blood drives across north Alabama on Wednesday.

LifeSouth will be hosting blood drives at the following locations:

LifeSouth Centers in Decatur, Albertville, and two locations in Madison will open at 9am on Wednesday

LifeSouth Center in Florence will open at 2pm on Wednesday

Mobile Blood Drive locations:

Marshall County:

Guntersville Walmart- 11am-5pm

Marshall Dekalb Electric Company- 9am-4pm

Cullman County:

Folsom Center for Rehabilitation 10am-4pm

Dicks Sporting Goods 10am-4pm

Madison County:

Kroger on University Drive 10am-4pm

Sam’s Club Huntsville 11am-6pm