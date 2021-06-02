Winners of NASA Student Launch competition to be announced on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — NASA will announce the winners of its annual Student Launch competition on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Student Launch challenges students from around the United States to design, build, test, fly, and successfully land an amateur rocket to at least 3,500 feet above the ground.

The competition is held during the month of April, and traditionally, the teams gather in Huntsville. However, due to the pandemic, in an effort to comply with federal guidance and help restrict the spread of COVID-19, these events were modified to take place locally to each team or virtually.

Teams compete in collegiate or middle school/high school divisions, and are scored in nearly a dozen categories, including altitude, safety, vehicle design, social media presence, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics engagement.

This year, the university level teams were tasked with developing a Planetary Lander System to be deployed during flight recovery, which could land, self-level, assemble a 360-degree panoramic image of the landing site, and transmit the image to a remote ground station.

Middle and high school teams were tasked with developing a science experiment or engineering payload appropriate to their capabilities and curriculum.

You can watch the virtual award ceremony on the Student Launch Facebook page on Thursday, June 3 at 3:30pm CT.

For more information about NASA’s Artemis Student Challenges, visit their website here.

