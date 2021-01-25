Winner announced for Distinguished Young Women of Alabama

ALABAMA – The Alabama winner for the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls was announced Saturday night.

Distinguished Young Women was founded in Mobile in 1958 and has provided more than $90 million in scholarship money to more than 200,000 young women across the country.

This year’s program transitioned to a virtual event and took place over Friday and Saturday nights. A full digital program of the event can be found here.

The North Alabama counties were well represented in 2021, 8 awards were presented to young women in the community.

Claire Congo of Madison County, Lily Pounders of Franklin County, and Lauren Vance of Colbert County all won in the Scholastics category. Grade point average, standardized test scores, and curriculum are all looked at in this section.

Chloe Carter from Cullman County and Maggie Groat from DeKalb County both won in the Talent competition. Each girl had 90 seconds to show off her talents, Chloe showed off a jazz dance routine, and Maggie sang, “What the World Needs Now.”

Maggie Groat was also one of the Fitness Award winners.

Anna Swindell from Morgan County was one of the 3 Community Involvement Award winners. The judges looked at each representatives personal community service projects and activities.

Sneha Subramani of Limestone County won for her 10-minute interview session where she was judged based on her clarity of expression, mental alertness, perception, sense of values, knowledge of current issues and events, and personality. Sneha finished in the Top 8.

Congratulations to Mary Helen Miller from Opelika in Lee County. She is Alabama’s 2021 Distinguished Young Woman. Mary Helen will compete against the other state winners in the National Finals in June.

See all of the North Alabama Distinguished Young Women representatives below:

Anna Swindell – Morgan County

Chloe Carter – Cullman County

Claire Congo – Madison County

Lauren Vance – Colbert County

Lily Pounders – Franklin County

Maggie Groat – DeKalb County

Millie-Claire Woodard – Marshall County

Morgan Carroll – Lawrence County

Sneha Subramani – Limestone County

Zoie McGuyer – Lauderdale County

Winner: Mary Helen Miller – Lee County