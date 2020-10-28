Wine company selling election night survival kit

A wine company is hoping to take the edge off election night for some voters with its new Election Night Survival Kit.

Babe Wine’s kit is already sold out on its website.

The kit includes a ball to squeeze so you don’t go off on Twitter, tissues in case you decide to shed a tear for dramatic effect, a pillow to give your TV a break from being yelled at, and bottles of Babe’s “Polls Closing, Bottles Opening” red wine to celebrate casting your ballot. It also has a four pack of Babe Rose for the election night watch party.

The company says it is restocking the kits and customers should check back Thursday.