Windy & Chilly – A Little Snow Possible, But Not Much

We trade in freezing fog for windy conditions. Highs today only reach the upper 40s with a gusty wind near 30 mph.





Here is a look at temperatures through the day along the wind chill factor. Bundle up! Rain chances decrease through the morning, but chilly conditions are in the forecast all day!

It will feel like in the 30s through early morning and again this evening

Another windy day on Saturday and as a disturbance moves through, we have the potential for more wintry precipitation.

What About Snow?

The chances of seeing accumulating snow is slim. This will be more of a snow flurry event more than anything late Friday night into Saturday. Futurecast is back and forth with light snow with each run. There is no consistency. It’s easier when most models agree on the timing and accumulations when it comes to snow. This time, it’s just not the case. We aren’t going to see 1.5″ in the Shoals this time!

This model shows light snow during the day on Saturday. Don’t be surprised if you see a few flakes Saturday. Some could see a ‘coating’ or a ‘dusting’ in the higher terrain of northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. The Northern Cumberland Plateau is another spot that could see some minor accumulations.

Courtesy: NOAA – Weather Prediction Center (WPC)

As you can see, all of the Tennessee Valley is less than 1%. These are lottery winner numbers folks! Chances increase the further north and east through the Smoky Mountains. I would just say, “Not this time.”

White: <1% (Tennessee Valley)

Brown: 1%-5%

Yellow: 5%-10%

Light Green: 10%-20%

Dark Green: 30%-40%

