Wind Creek Alabama casinos reopening June 8

Three casinos operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will reopen Monday, June 8.

According to our news partners at AL.com, casinos in Atmore, Montgomery, and Wetumpka will reopen at reduced capacity to comply with state health orders.

Guests will also have their temperature checked at the door and will be required to wear masks. If guests don’t bring their own, they can purchase one for $1, with proceeds going to first responders.

