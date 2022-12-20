The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a *WIND CHILL WATCH* for the Tennessee Valley starting Thursday evening lasting through Saturday morning. Arctic air takes over the area late Thursday bringing temperatures down to a dangerously cold level. Seriously consider limiting your time outside Thursday night through Saturday. Here is the text from the National Weather Service:

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as
  low as 15 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
  Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
  hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
  morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
  your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

Here is a look at the daypart forecast valid Friday, December 23.