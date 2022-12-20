The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a *WIND CHILL WATCH* for the Tennessee Valley starting Thursday evening lasting through Saturday morning. Arctic air takes over the area late Thursday bringing temperatures down to a dangerously cold level. Seriously consider limiting your time outside Thursday night through Saturday. Here is the text from the National Weather Service:

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage. Here is a look at the daypart forecast valid Friday, December 23.