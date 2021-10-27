Wind Advisory Wednesday Night Into Thursday – Wind Gusts Up To 40 mph

A *WIND ADVISORY* is in the forecast for the Tennessee Valley from 10pm Wednesday night into early Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Winds pick up tonight through Thursday. Here is a look at some of wind gusts you will feel late tonight, through the morning commute Thursday, into the early afternoon.

Here is the text from the National Weather Service:

National Weather Service Huntsville AL
Wed Oct 27 2021

Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-
Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,
Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,
Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg,
Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs,
and Cowan

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions of southern middle
  Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday evening to 1 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

