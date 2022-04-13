The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a *WIND ADVISORY* for parts of the Tennessee Valley through 1am Thursday morning. Winds will gust to over 30 mph at times for the rest of the afternoon into the overnight.

The wind advisory includes the following counties:

Madison, Lincoln, Morgan, Cullman, Limestone, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin Counties.

Here is the text from the National Weather Service:

National Weather Service Huntsville AL Wed Apr 13 2022 Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Cullman-Moore-Lincoln- Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Cullman, Lynchburg, and Fayetteville 817 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT: South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE: In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN: Until 1 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.