Wims to become Alabama A&M’s next president

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Dr. Daniel K. Wims will become the 12th president of Alabama A&M University.

The university’s board of trustees approved Wims in a 7-4 vote on Saturday morning after conducting interviews with three candidates.

Current president Andrew Hugine Jr. will retire from the role on December 31, 2021.

Prior to approving Wims, the board conducted open interviews with two other candidates:

Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, President of Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas

Dr. Roderick Smothers, President of Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas

Wims rises to helm the university after serving as Alabama A&M’s provost and vice president for academic affairs and research, as well as professor of agricultural sciences duties. He also held positions at The Fort Valley State University, South Carolina State, Florida A&M, Alcorn State, and Southern University.

Wims earned his degree in agronomy in June 1987 from The Fort Valley State University, a M.S. degree from The Ohio State University in 1989, and his Ph.D. from the University of Maryland-College Park.