Wilson County church provides community support following deadly tornadoes in Tennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. - It's been nearly a week since tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee. When storms ravaged several communities, community organizations stepped up immediately.

A Wilson County Tennessee church said they're adjusting their normal Sunday schedule to continue outreach.

Churches all over Middle Tennessee have been places of refuge for tornado victims over the past week.

A minister at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ has ties to Madison County, but he said his mission moved him up Interstate 65.

“For the past eight years, I was the youth minister at Madison Church of Christ,” explained Bryan LeMasters. “Back in June, I moved up here to be the Discipleship Minister.”

LeMaster's church was marked as a distribution center, and they've even adjusted Sunday church services.

“We’re moving our church services back an hour. Just so we have more time to work, and we’re just going to focus on prayer,” said LeMasters.

The minister said many people are still in shock and don’t realize they need help until the smallest thing breaks them down.

“One lady came by the other day, her house had been completely destroyed, but what broke her down was her rake that she was using broke,” he explained.

Mt. Juliet has been handing out food and supplies since early last week.

“Luckily here we never lost power, so we were able to hit the ground running,” added LeMasters.

And while they said the city of Mt. Juliet received a lot of support, Mt. Juliet Church of Christ is focusing on outreach in areas that have not recieved as much support.

The minister said Tennessee is the Volunteer State and the community is truly living up to its name.