NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy was shot early Thursday morning.

Authorities told News 2 the deputy was shot in Western Williamson County, in the area of Pinewood Road near Interstate 840.

(Photo: WKRN)

The deputy was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Sheriff Dusty Rhoades identified the deputy as Chandler Rowe.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported a suspect is in custody for the shooting, which happened when the deputy was attempting to stop a car on Old Pinewood Road and the driver did not stop.

The deputy was shot at least once and the suspect was injured when he crashed his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. He is receiving treatment for injuries suffered in the crash.

Multiple law enforcement officers responded to Vanderbilt in support of the deputy.

No additional information was immediately released.