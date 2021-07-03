Will your trash be picked up on Monday, July 5?

(WHNT) — With the Fourth of July falling on a weekend day this year, many are wondering if their trash pickup will be pushed back as many companies observe the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 5.

The following municipal and county offices have confirmed their schedules for Monday, July 5:

City of Fort Payne Sanitation: Operating on a normal schedule during the holiday week.

City of Guntersville Sanitation & Recycling: Recycling will operate on a one-day delayed schedule, while garbage pickup will operate on a regular schedule.

Huntsville Garbage Collection: Residential collection will be delayed one day the week of July 5-9, 2021.

Huntsville Solid Waste Disposal Authority: Operating on a regular schedule, the holiday will not affect recycling pickups.

Jackson County Sanitation: Operating on a delayed schedule of one day, i.e. Monday's trash will be picked up on July 6, and so on and so forth.

Lauderdale County Solid Waste Department: Operating on a normal schedule and the landfill will be open for normal working hours.

Limestone County CCS Garbage Service: Operating on a normal pickup schedule for Limestone County for the holiday week.

Morgan County Environmental Services: Operating on a normal schedule for the week of Monday, July 5. Carts must be placed out by 6 a.m. to receive pickup.

Madison County Waste Control: Operating on a delayed schedule of one day, i.e. Monday's trash will be picked up on July 6, and so on and so forth.

For all other municipalities and counties not listed above, contact local officials to learn about your trash schedule.

For areas served by Republic Services, visit republicservices.com/schedule.