Will your mail run on Monday, July 5?

(WHNT) — With the Fourth of July falling on a weekend day this year, many are wondering if the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will run on the observed holiday of July 5.

USPS stated all facilities related to regular mail delivery, retail transactions, and limited mail collections will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day. However, priority mail express will continue to operate.

Regular mail services will resume on Tuesday, July 6.

Despite no regular mail services on Monday, self-service kiosks will be available at many locations across the country to access postal products. Check availability for kiosks at here.