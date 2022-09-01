(WHNT) — Will the mail run on Labor Day? The short answer: No.

Just like all other federally-recognized holidays, mail from the United States Postal Service (USPS) will not run on the day recognizing the achievements of the Labor movement in America. This year, Labor Day is celebrated on Monday, September 5.

Regular mail services will restart on Tuesday, September 6.

Labor Day is recognized every year on the first Monday of September, and honors the development and achievements of workers across the United States. The three-day holiday weekend is collectively known as “Labor Day Weekend.”

For a full list of 2022 holidays recognized by USPS, click here.