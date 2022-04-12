(WHNT) — Will the mail run on Good Friday? The short answer: no.

While Good Friday is recognized as a holiday by many businesses and municipalities, it is not recognized as a federal holiday. However, ten states recognize Good Friday as a state holiday, including: Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Tennessee.

Good Friday, which always falls on the Friday before Easter, is commemorated by several Christian faiths as the day Jesus Christ was crucified and died. It can also be called “Holy Friday” or “Great Friday.”

