Will my garbage get picked up on Labor Day?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Due to the Labor Day Holiday, not only will municipal offices be closed, but public parks and residential garbage collection will also be affected.

The City of Huntsville said in a release that municipal offices will be closed on Monday, September 6 for the holiday, which will include Animal Services, Public Transit (Orbit and Access buses), and Municipal Court.

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, September 7.

Residential garbage pickup will be delayed one day through the entire week of September 6-10. Monday’s garbage will be collected Tuesday, Tuesday’s picked up on Wednesday, and so on.

All parks and recreations facilities will be closed Monday, except for the splash pads at Brahan Spring Park, Bicentennial Park, and the Dr. Richard Showers Sr. Recreation Center.

Restrooms will not be available at the Showers Center.

Essential police and fire personnel will remain on duty throughout the holiday.