Will e-learning continue in the fall? Madison Schools talk about its hope

MADISON, Ala. – With the school year still in session, families are becoming more familiar with virtual learning.

Madison City Schools has been adapting to the change.

“Up to this point what’s making the experience great is the partnership between our teachers and our parents because it does take a lot of, it takes more of a partnership now than before,” said Interim Superintendent Eric Terrell.

Terrell said this has been a positive transition, but now that the state is slowly reopening, parents who were out of work will return back to work, and won’t be at home to help their students learn. Terrell said this could be an obstacle, but he’s looking forward to schools reopening — eventually.

“I would love for us to be face to face,” said Terrell. “But I don’t want that to be at the cost of everyone’s health. So however we do come back, there will be plans in place. I know our state superintendent will work with all local school superintendents to make sure that they open up in the right way.”

Terrell said face to face instruction is the optimal learning environment for students.

Whether or not school houses open in the fall, he said the district will be prepared.