COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus police officer and a woman were attacked by a raccoon over the weekend, according to authorities.

On Dec. 10, Columbus Police responded to a woman injured in a raccoon attack around St. Elmo Drive.

While helping the woman, the officer was also attacked by the raccoon. Both the woman and officer were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

Police say it cannot be determined if the raccoon is infected with rabies at this time.

“The public is reminded to be on the lookout for wild animals and do not attempt to capture or interact with them. Some wild animals carry rabies and can become aggressive towards humans and other animals. If you see a wild animal, please go to a safe location and leave the animal alone.“

– The Columbus Police Department

Wild animal sightings can be reported by calling 911 or the non-emergency number, (706) 653-3231.