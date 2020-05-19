Wife of capital murder suspect arrested on drug trafficking charge

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A woman whose husband is charged with killing a man in Limestone County is facing drug charges.

Christina Stanley was arrested Tuesday on charges of drug trafficking, first-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said.

Stanley was arrested on warrants during a traffic stop in Madison with the assistance of Madison police, the sheriff’s office said.

Stanley’s husband, Travis Lee Stanley, 41, is accused of killing Joey Sutton, 33, on Mill Valley Drive on May 11.

A Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the warrants are related to kratom and marijuana that were found after serving Travis Stanley’s capital murder warrant.