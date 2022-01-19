Wife charged with homicide after soldier found shot and killed

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville woman accused of killing her husband is getting a new court date after her initial preliminary hearing was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Theary Lim, 32, faces criminal homicide charges after police discovered her husband, Sothon In, 38, shot and killed at their home on Ladd Drive.

Family and friends are remembering Sothon as a war hero. He and his family escaped persecution in Cambodia and came to the United States when he and his siblings were children.

His brother, Sokhen in, recalls Sothon wanting to join the U.S. Army from a young age.

“My brother, my sister, and me all wanted to be part of the military, even as kids we dressed up in military uniforms. And in high school all three of us were part of JROTC,” Sokhen said.

After high school, Sothon headed to Fort Bragg where he would be deployed three times to the Middle East.

The soldier recently moved to Clarksville with his wife and their two children. Sothon also had three other children.













His army brothers remember him as always fearless and always ready for battle.

“Deep down, I know everybody’s got a little bit of fear but Sothon, he did real good. Every time we were in a combat situation he never ran, he never hid, and he was always there, always in it to win it. He was always watching out after all his buddies’ backs,” said Army Veteran Tyler Harper, who served alongside Sothon.

He also enjoyed photography and honing in on his picture-taking skills when he had time.

Sokhen echoed Sothon’s devotion to his country. He also recalled his brother’s willingness to help anyone in need and putting his family above all else.

Sothon and his wife previously lived with his brother in California and stayed in touch through video chat after he moved to Clarksville. Sokhen said he saw no indication of violence or trouble in his brother’s marriage.

“When she lived with us, she never hurt a bug, or she wouldn’t kill her own meal. Like she wouldn’t kill a fish to cook a fish,” Sokhen said.

Sothon’s Army brothers were equally shocked to learn about his passing.

“When we got that information, it was absolutely devastating, it’s somebody you know. It’s one of those things where the guy goes through three or four tours to Iraq, to Afghanistan to combat and he survives and then to have this kind of a tragedy take him out. And on top of that nobody knows what caused it,” Harper said.

Sokhen is now working to get custody of his brother’s children who were put into DCS custody. Meanwhile, arranging his brother’s funeral is a reality that still hasn’t sunk in.

“I’m going through all of the stages of grief from denial, starting from denial to anger and to just… why? I still have that gut feeling in my stomach every day waking up and just dealing with anxiety,” Sokhen said.

Sokhen plans to have the funeral in California and eventually lay his brother to rest in Hawaii at a cemetery for men and women who have served.