WIC Program looking for public comment about 2021 State Plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Regulations for the WIC Program require public comment about the 2021 State Plan of Program Operations for WIC.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides nutrition education and supplemental foods, and serves pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women and children up to age 5 whose family incomes are up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level.

The public can review the plan starting on September 1st and through September 15th. You can review the plan here: alabamapublichealth.gov/wic.

Written comments may be emailed via alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/contactor or mailed to the department by September 15th.

Address for written comments –

Alabama Department of Public Health

WIC Program, Attention Allison Hatchett

The RSA Tower, Suite 1300

201 Monroe St.

P.O. Box 303017

Montgomery, Ala. 36130-3017