TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) – If you watch North Alabama’s CW on channel 15.1, Court TV on channel 15.2, or Rewind TV on channel 15.3, programming will be temporarily interrupted on Tuesday, August 23.

News 19’s engineering team said a planned power outage will take the WHDF 15 transmitter offline starting around 9 a.m. The outage is expected to last 3-4 hours.

During the outage, North Alabama’s CW will remain available on Comcast and WOW, as well as on WHNT channel 19.2.

If you watch WHDF/WHNT using an antenna, you may need to point your antenna towards Huntsville and re-scan if the WHNT 19 signal is spotty.

Please do not call your station or your cable provider, they are aware of the outage. It will resume as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and hopefully, you’re still able to tune in to one of the above options.

As always, if you’re having connection issues over-the-air, you can watch News 19 broadcasts here.