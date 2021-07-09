Who in Alabama got Paycheck Protection Program loans during the pandemic? This database can answer the question

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama businesses got $9.5 billion in paycheck protection program (PPP) funds according to the Small Business Administration.

The forgivable loans were intended to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis.

Four industries in Alabama that got the most paycheck protection program loans include health care and social assistance, construction, manufacturing, and professional, scientific, and technical services. Each of these four industries got more than one billion dollars.

The database of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans, published and sorted by the Clarion Ledger is broken down by states and counties.

A quick search shows the top borrowers in Alabama. Eleven businesses got $10,000,000, the maximum amount allowed for a first time PPP loan.

In Madison County, businesses got $825,735,444. Only one of the Madison County businesses got approved for the max of $10,000,000, Yorktown Systems Group, Inc. Hometown Lenders, The Orthopedic Center, PC and Pinnacle Solutions, Inc. all received over $6,000,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News