WHNT News 19 to host ‘Virtual Food Drive’ to benefit the Food Bank of North Alabama

Last week, more than 5,500 Madison County residents initiated an unemployment claim with the Alabama Department of Labor. The week before that, more than 4,500 Madison County residents initiated a claim. That’s 10,000 people in two weeks who went to ADOL to start the process of receiving unemployment for the first time – and that’s just in Madison County.

Many in north Alabama are hurting. Many are having to seek help from from resources like the Food Bank of North Alabama. The Food Bank of North Alabama secures donations, stores the food then distribute the donations to partnering agencies across north Alabama. Those agencies then distribute the food to families in need.

WHNT News 19 and iHeartMedia have joined together to raise money for families in need by hosting a Virtual Food Drive.

This Virtual Food Drive will begin Wednesday, May 6th and lasts until May 11th. We’ll have a focused day of giving on May 7 where we’ll share updated totals throughout the day in hopes of helping the most families in need.

Later this week, we will have a link for you to donate directly to this effort later this week within this web story. Please check back for updates.