Whitesburg Christian student tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – According to a release from Whitesburg Christian Academy, an upper school student tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

Classroom instruction started last Wednesday, August 5th, at the school. On Sunday, August 9, The Academy was notified of a student tested positive for COVID-19 from an off campus exposure.

The Academy says they immediately started contact tracing protocol to determine possible exposure to other students.

The school says they determined that only two students were exposed outside of school and that the two students were transferred to distance learning Monday.

Whitesburg says their campus is closed to outside visitors and have isolated students into four main buildings with little or no cross traffic between buildings.

Students are required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and good sanitation practices.