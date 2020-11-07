White House chief of staff Meadows has coronavirus News by: Steve Holland/Reuters Posted: Nov 6, 2020 / 10:28 PM CST / Updated: Nov 6, 2020 / 10:28 PM CST White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters at the Capitol, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) WASHINGTON (Reuters) — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday. It was not immediately clear when or how he was infected. This is a developing story. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction