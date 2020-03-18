Whiskey distillery producing hand sanitizer to help with shortage amid coronavirus pandemic

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJW) — A whiskey distillery in Maryland has turned its production line into a hand sanitizer factory to help with the nationwide shortage caused by the coronavirus.

According to WJLA, Twin Valley Distillers, known for its whiskeys and rums, is using ethanol, aloe vera gel, lemongrass oil, Vitamin E and other ingredients to create make hand sanitizer.

The distillery will start selling 4 oz and 8 oz bottles of the product on Friday. Prices have not yet been determined.

Twin Valley Distillers currently as 500 4 oz bottles and 300 8 oz bottles available. They have already ordered more.

The owner of Twin Valley Distillers told the news outlet he is not doing this to make a profit but instead to help with the health of the general public and to “stay financially afloat” during this crisis.

Those interested in purchasing hand sanitizer from the distillery can contact them at 240-386-8741.