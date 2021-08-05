Which businesses now require masks?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With COVID-19 cases surging back up, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) changed its mask guidance last week, suggesting that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, mask up indoors.

Some of the nation’s largest retailers and grocery chains are changing their masking policies, and that can make it hard to keep up with each store dictating their individual mask policy.

At Starbucks, Target, Walmart, Lowe’s, employees are now required to wear masks. Masks for customers however are either suggested or encouraged.

Publix is requiring its employees to wear masks again, while shoppers are not.

Kroger is encouraging all people, vaccinated or not, to mask up in their stores.

According to the CDC, the entire state of Alabama is considered at high risk for community transmission of the virus. So the new masking guidance they put out applies to Alabama and the majority of Tennessee.