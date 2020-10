It’s an odd tradition, but one national park is bringing back its Fat Bear Week.

The annual tournament celebrates the success of the bears at the Brooks River in Alaska’s Katmai National Park.

From Sept. 30-Oct. 6, two matchups will be posted each day on the Fat Bear Week website – the first at noon eastern time and the second at 4 p.m. eastern time.

The tournament is single-elimination and the bear with the most vote advances in each matchup.

Cast your vote on the Fat Bear Week website.