NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – Through Thursday, May 12, Lamar Advertising says it’s honoring ten local nurses from hospitals, hospice care, and other services on its digital billboards as part of National Nurses Week.

According to the company’s website, four locations, spread across Madison County, Decatur, and the Shoals will feature names and images of the nurses who were submitted for use in April.

“It’s just really giving back any kind of advertising that will recognize the people that sometimes don’t get the recognition that they deserve,” said Jeff Handley, who manages Lamar Advertising in North Alabama.

Handley said he especially wanted to spotlight all nurses from each corner of North Alabama given his own experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The stress level they’ve been under for this period of time where a lot of other people were shuttered and couldn’t get out, they had to go to work,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons we are honoring those nurses and because of the sacrifices that they made. A lot of them probably came down with COVID because of their profession. But they were exposed to the virus. So we just want to kind of give back and thank them for what they’ve done.”