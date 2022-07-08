(WHNT) — The cost of gas might be falling across the Tennessee Valley, but the prices are still significantly higher than they were one year ago.

According to AAA, the current average price for a gallon of gas in Alabama on Friday, July 8 was $4.31. That’s down 28 cents from this time one month ago, but more than $1.50 higher than this time last year.

Still, with most gas prices over $4 per gallon, drivers might be wondering where the cheapest gas is.

News 19 compiled a list of the cheapest gas prices across North Alabama, as of July 8, 2022. All price amounts listed below can be attributed to GasBuddy.

Colbert County

Circle K , located at 2525 Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals – Regular fuel price: $4.08

, located at 2525 Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals – Regular fuel price: Victory Fuels, located at 1300 Woodward Avenue in Muscle Shoals – Regular fuel price: $4.08

located at 1300 Woodward Avenue in Muscle Shoals – Regular fuel price: Chevron, located at 322 S Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield – Regular fuel price: $4.16

DeKalb County

Aroney Express, located at 6392 County Road 26 in Boaz – Regular fuel price: $4.12

located at 6392 County Road 26 in Boaz – Regular fuel price: Circle K, located at 1707 Glenn Blvd SW in Fort Payne – Regular fuel price: $4.14

located at 1707 Glenn Blvd SW in Fort Payne – Regular fuel price: Murphy USA, located at 1915 Glenn Blvd SW in Fort Payne – Regular fuel price: $4.16

Franklin County

Murphy USA, located at 13669 U.S. 43 in Russellville – Regular fuel price: $4.23

located at 13669 U.S. 43 in Russellville – Regular fuel price: Raceway, located at 6675 U.S. 43 in Spruce Pine – Regular fuel price: $4.23

located at 6675 U.S. 43 in Spruce Pine – Regular fuel price: Texaco, located at 28485 Alabama 24 in Russellville – Regular fuel price: $4.26

Jackson County

Chevron, located at 24860 John T. Reid Parkway in Scottsboro – Regular fuel price: $4.09

located at 24860 John T. Reid Parkway in Scottsboro – Regular fuel price: Westside Gas & Oil, located at 17384 Alabama 35 in Scottsboro – Regular fuel price: $4.09

located at 17384 Alabama 35 in Scottsboro – Regular fuel price: Texaco, located at 13750 County Road 42 in Fackler – Regular fuel price: $4.19

Lauderdale County

Sam’s Club, located at 364 Cox Creek Parkway in Florence – Regular fuel price: $4.14

located at 364 Cox Creek Parkway in Florence – Regular fuel price: Marathon, located at 16337 U.S. 72 in Rogersville – Regular fuel price: $4.23

located at 16337 U.S. 72 in Rogersville – Regular fuel price: Exxon, located at 5221 U.S. 72 in Killen – Regular fuel price: $4.24

Lawrence County

Murphy USA, located at 15441 Alabama 24 in Moulton – Regular fuel price: $4.08

located at 15441 Alabama 24 in Moulton – Regular fuel price: Marathon, located at 11871 Alabama 157 in Moulton – Regular fuel price: $4.09

located at 11871 Alabama 157 in Moulton – Regular fuel price: Quick Mart, located at 2640 Alabama 20 in Town Creek – Regular fuel price: $4.24

Limestone County

Liberty, located at 1113 Market Street W in Athens – Regular fuel price: $4.21

located at 1113 Market Street W in Athens – Regular fuel price: Murphy USA, located at 800 Bee Line Highway in Athens – Regular fuel price: $4.21

located at 800 Bee Line Highway in Athens – Regular fuel price: Express 99, located at 18020 Alabama 99 in Athens – Regular fuel price: $4.21

Madison County

Sam’s Club, located at 2235 National Blvd SW in Huntsville – Regular fuel price: $3.94

located at 2235 National Blvd SW in Huntsville – Regular fuel price: Costco, located at 1205 N Memorial Parkway in Huntsville – Regular fuel price: $3.95

located at 1205 N Memorial Parkway in Huntsville – Regular fuel price: Walmart, located at 14595 U.S. 231-431 N in Hazel Green – Regular fuel price: $3.96

Marshall County

Food City Gas’N Go, located at 7200 U.S. 431 in Albertville – Regular fuel price: $4.07

located at 7200 U.S. 431 in Albertville – Regular fuel price: Pure, located at 21850 U.S. 431 in Guntersville – Regular fuel price: $4.07

located at 21850 U.S. 431 in Guntersville – Regular fuel price: Murphy USA, located at 11705 U.S. 431 in Guntersville – Regular fuel price: $4.07

Morgan County

PSI, located at 6th Avenue SE in Decatur – Regular fuel price: $3.99

located at 6th Avenue SE in Decatur – Regular fuel price: Wavaho, located at 1595 U.S. 231 in Lacey’s Spring – Regular fuel price: $3.99

located at 1595 U.S. 231 in Lacey’s Spring – Regular fuel price: JJ’s Grocery, located at 1951 Highway 55 SE in Falkville – Regular fuel price: $3.99

To see the latest gas prices across the nation for yourself, visit gasbuddy.com.