(WHNT) — Washington? Jefferson? Reagan? Ask anyone and it’s almost a guarantee that they’ll have an opinion on who their favorite – and least favorite – president is.

Last year, C-SPAN released an updated version of the Presidential Historians Survey, a list created by data from “historians, professors, and other professional observers of the presidency.” In 2021, 142 experts completed the survey.

C-SPAN’s survey asks respondents to rate presidents from one to 10 on 10 leadership qualities, including: public persuasion, crisis leadership, economic management, moral authority, international relations, administrative skills, relations with Congress, vision or setting an agenda, pursued equal justice for all, and performance within the context of the times.

The survey was first conducted in 2000. Updated surveys were released in 2009, 2017, and 2021.

Before getting into the commanders-in-chief ranked in the top 10, those in the bottom of the pack included William Henry Harrison (40), Donald J. Trump (41), Franklin Pierce (42), Andrew Johnson (43), and James Buchanan in last place at 44.

President Joe Biden, who took office in January 2021, was omitted from the list because he is still in office. For the full list, click here.

10. Barack Obama

FILE – Barack Obama, left, joined by his wife Michelle, takes the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts to become the 44th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in this Jan. 20, 2009 file photo. Obama is putting a symbolic twist on a time-honored tradition, taking the oath of office for his second term with his hand placed not on a single Bible, but two, one owned by Martin Luther King Jr. and one by Abraham Lincoln. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Years served: 2009-2017

2009-2017 Political party: Democratic

Democratic Fun fact: President Obama was sworn into office on the same Bible used by Abraham Lincoln used 148 years earlier. No other president had used it since Lincoln himself.

9. Ronald Reagan

Years served: 1981-1989

1981-1989 Political party: Republican

Republican Fun fact: Most people know that President Reagan was an actor before entering politics, but it’s doubtful they also knew he was a lifeguard for seven years. During that time, he saved 77 people from drowning.

8. John F. Kennedy

Years served: 1961-1963

1961-1963 Political party: Democratic

Democratic Fun fact: During tough meetings, President Kennedy liked to doodle sailboats. He also reportedly penned a spy novel, though it was never publicly released.

7. Thomas Jefferson

Years served: 1801-1809

1801-1809 Political party: Democratic-Republican

Democratic-Republican Fun fact: President Jefferson might’ve been what we now a “foodie.” He is credited with introducing french fries to the United States, and loved cheese so much that a Massachusetts farmer once gifted him a 1,300-pound piece.

6. Harry S. Truman

President Harry S. Truman gleefully displays a premature early edition of the Chicago Daily Tribune from his train in St. Louis, Missouri, after his defeat of Thomas E. Dewey in the 1948 presidential election. Photo taken by UPI staff photographer, Frank Cancellare. (Getty Images)

Years served: 1945-1953

1945-1953 Political party: Democratic

Democratic Fun fact: Truman’s actual middle name is just the letter “S.” His parents could not decide on a middle name for their son, so… they just landed on a single letter instead.

5. Dwight D. Eisenhower

President Dwight Eisenhower arrives at the Sulgrave Club in Washington, Jan. 26, 1955, for a breakfast with a group of Republican women to get the feminine point of view on national issues. (AP Photo/John Rous)

Years served: 1953-1961

1953-1961 Political party: Republican

Republican Fun fact: Camp David, a presidential retreat in Maryland, is named after the president’s grandson and father, who were both named David. The retreat had initially been named “Shangri-La” after the fictional Himalayan paradise.

4. Theodore Roosevelt

Years served: 1901-1909

1901-1909 Political party: Republican

Republican Fun fact: The teddy bear is actually named after President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt after a toymaker found out the president had saved the life of a bear cub.

3. Franklin D. Roosevelt

President Franklin D. Roosevelt speaks at Grand Forks, N.D. as he dedicates a grandstand at the fairgrounds, Oct. 4, 1937. (AP Photo)

Years served: 1933-1945

1933-1945 Political party: Democratic

Democratic Fun fact: Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the first and only president elected to more than two terms. He was also the first president to appoint a woman, Frances Perkins, to a Cabinet post.

2. George Washington

Years served: 1789-1797

1789-1797 Political party: Independent

Independent Fun fact: President Washington was reported to be very worried about the possibility of being buried alive. So much so that he ordered mourners to wait at least three days before burying him. Just in case!

1. Abraham Lincoln

The statue of President Abraham Lincoln is seen at the Lincoln Memorial, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Years served: 1861-1865

1861-1865 Political party: Republican

Republican Fun fact: At six feet four inches, Abraham Lincoln is the tallest U.S. President in history. He is followed closely by President Lyndon Johnson at six feet, three-and-a-half inches tall, and President Donald J. Trump, who is six feet three inches tall.

More fun facts can be found here. For more on the presidency itself and the people who have held the job, visit whitehouse.gov.