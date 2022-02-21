(WHNT) — Washington? Jefferson? Reagan? Ask anyone and it’s almost a guarantee that they’ll have an opinion on who their favorite – and least favorite – president is.
Last year, C-SPAN released an updated version of the Presidential Historians Survey, a list created by data from “historians, professors, and other professional observers of the presidency.” In 2021, 142 experts completed the survey.
C-SPAN’s survey asks respondents to rate presidents from one to 10 on 10 leadership qualities, including: public persuasion, crisis leadership, economic management, moral authority, international relations, administrative skills, relations with Congress, vision or setting an agenda, pursued equal justice for all, and performance within the context of the times.
The survey was first conducted in 2000. Updated surveys were released in 2009, 2017, and 2021.
Before getting into the commanders-in-chief ranked in the top 10, those in the bottom of the pack included William Henry Harrison (40), Donald J. Trump (41), Franklin Pierce (42), Andrew Johnson (43), and James Buchanan in last place at 44.
President Joe Biden, who took office in January 2021, was omitted from the list because he is still in office. For the full list, click here.
10. Barack Obama
- Years served: 2009-2017
- Political party: Democratic
- Fun fact: President Obama was sworn into office on the same Bible used by Abraham Lincoln used 148 years earlier. No other president had used it since Lincoln himself.
9. Ronald Reagan
- Years served: 1981-1989
- Political party: Republican
- Fun fact: Most people know that President Reagan was an actor before entering politics, but it’s doubtful they also knew he was a lifeguard for seven years. During that time, he saved 77 people from drowning.
8. John F. Kennedy
- Years served: 1961-1963
- Political party: Democratic
- Fun fact: During tough meetings, President Kennedy liked to doodle sailboats. He also reportedly penned a spy novel, though it was never publicly released.
7. Thomas Jefferson
- Years served: 1801-1809
- Political party: Democratic-Republican
- Fun fact: President Jefferson might’ve been what we now a “foodie.” He is credited with introducing french fries to the United States, and loved cheese so much that a Massachusetts farmer once gifted him a 1,300-pound piece.
6. Harry S. Truman
- Years served: 1945-1953
- Political party: Democratic
- Fun fact: Truman’s actual middle name is just the letter “S.” His parents could not decide on a middle name for their son, so… they just landed on a single letter instead.
5. Dwight D. Eisenhower
- Years served: 1953-1961
- Political party: Republican
- Fun fact: Camp David, a presidential retreat in Maryland, is named after the president’s grandson and father, who were both named David. The retreat had initially been named “Shangri-La” after the fictional Himalayan paradise.
4. Theodore Roosevelt
- Years served: 1901-1909
- Political party: Republican
- Fun fact: The teddy bear is actually named after President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt after a toymaker found out the president had saved the life of a bear cub.
3. Franklin D. Roosevelt
- Years served: 1933-1945
- Political party: Democratic
- Fun fact: Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the first and only president elected to more than two terms. He was also the first president to appoint a woman, Frances Perkins, to a Cabinet post.
2. George Washington
- Years served: 1789-1797
- Political party: Independent
- Fun fact: President Washington was reported to be very worried about the possibility of being buried alive. So much so that he ordered mourners to wait at least three days before burying him. Just in case!
1. Abraham Lincoln
- Years served: 1861-1865
- Political party: Republican
- Fun fact: At six feet four inches, Abraham Lincoln is the tallest U.S. President in history. He is followed closely by President Lyndon Johnson at six feet, three-and-a-half inches tall, and President Donald J. Trump, who is six feet three inches tall.
More fun facts can be found here. For more on the presidency itself and the people who have held the job, visit whitehouse.gov.