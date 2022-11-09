(WHNT) — Veterans Day is one way Americans can honor and thank those who served their country – and there is a multitude of ways veterans can accept that thanks in the form of deals and discounts.

Keep in mind not all deals or discounts are publicized – but it never hurts to ask! Also, remember that the majority of specials will require a valid ID, so be sure to keep it handy.

For a full list of all participating restaurants, businesses and attractions, click here.

Restaurants, Coffee & Dining Deals

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee, one per person for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering veterans and active military one free doughnut, with no purchase or proof of ID required; valid in-store only.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut and a small hot or iced coffee; no purchase necessary, available in-store only.

Chick-Fil-A

All active-duty and former military personnel can get one free chicken sandwich from participating Chick-Fil-A locations.

Scooter’s Coffee

To honor veterans this Veterans Day, Scooter’s Coffee is giving back to those who have proudly served our country. On Friday, Nov. 11, veterans can receive a free handcrafted drink of any size at Scooter’s Coffee. To receive the free drink offer, veterans just need to present their valid military I.D. at a participating Scooter’s Coffee location. The offer is only valid one per person, while supplies last, and is not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

Metro Diner

Honoring Veterans Day on Friday, November 11, Metro Diner is offering 50% off to active and retired military with valid military ID, and 10% off year-round.

Honoring Veterans Day on Friday, November 11, Metro Diner is offering 50% off to active and retired military with valid military ID, and 10% off year-round.

Golden Corral

For over two decades, Golden Corral has been committed to honoring the men and women who protect and serve our country.

In honor of Veterans Days, the buffet and grill will continue its tradition of commemorating all active duty and veterans with a complimentary “thank you” meal at all its stores across the nation from 5 p.m. to close on Monday, Nov. 14.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® will honor our nation’s Veterans and current military personnel on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022 with a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal card. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer. Cards may be redeemed through November 30, 2022. For more information about the offer, visit https://freddys.com/veterans-day.

McDonald’s

This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members as a small token of appreciation for their service to our country.

All current and former military members can receive a free meal during breakfast hours on November 11. The offer is one Free Breakfast Combo, including a Hash Brown and Any Size Soft Drink, Tea, or Premium Roast Coffee. Offer is valid for current and former military members, in uniform or with military ID. Offer available during breakfast hours, no purchase necessary.*

Retail Deals

Kohl’s

Active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families 30% off* in-stores Veterans Day weekend — Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov., 13 — with a valid ID

A new Veterans Day collection, which was brought to life by Kohl’s Diversity Design Council

The continuation of “Military Mondays” at Kohl’s which offers a 15% in-store discount for active and former military personnel, veterans, and their immediate families every Monday — all year long

Hair Cuts

Great Clips offers an everyday discount for military and first responders; free haircuts for military members and veterans on Veterans Day.

Sports Clips offers a free haircut for military members and veterans on Veterans Day.

Home Improvement & Warehouse Stores

Lowe’s and Home Depot both offer a 10% military discount; Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club offer their own discounts for new members.

Travel & Attraction Deals

Amusement Parks

Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags Over Georgia is hosting Veterans Weekend, November 12 – 13, where Veterans, retired and active duty military personnel will receive complimentary park admission, meal, drinks and more with a valid military ID:

Complimentary park admission

Complimentary parking

Complimentary meal voucher and drink bottle

Complimentary Americana lanyard and button

Family members of Veterans, active duty and retired military personnel are eligible to receive:

Discounted park admission (limit 4)

Complimentary Americana button

Additional Veterans Weekend activities include a vendor fair, in-park performances and displays and patriotic décor.

Guest must present valid military ID to designated parking toll booths for complimentary parking, and at the front gate to obtain complimentary admission and other benefits. Commemorative gifts are available while supplies last.

Disney World, Sea World, Knott’s Farm, Universal Studios, and Anheuser-Busch offer discounts or even free admission to eligible military members.

Travel Sites

Discount websites like Expedia, Hotels.com, Priceline and Travelocity offer deals of their own on hotels, flights, rental cars and vacation package deals.

All-in-all, the deals, freebies and discounts are too many to list, but for a more robust and informative list on all of the Veterans Day deals, click here.