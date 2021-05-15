What’s Working: Special abilities cheer squad wows at competition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a cheerleading squad that is turning heads at competition. We are talking about the Special Abilities team at Mrs. Lisa’s Gym and Cheer. This team is for people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Mrs. Lisa Malone, owner of Mrs. Lisa’s Gym and Cheer started the team eleven years ago. She says even though many of her athletes have physical limitations, they work very hard to master each skill. They have activities for every skill level.

“It is amazing. It fills my heart so much, the smile on my face when they come into practice. They are able to be a cheerleader like a typical child,” Malone said.

Mom, Lydia Gaudet says her son, Peter, loves the cheer squad. Peter has Down Syndrome. She said that the cheerleaders work so hard and have the best time.

“They get to be on a stage and be a presence. They didn’t get to do that before, and now they can. It’s his favorite thing to do. When I pull out the cheer shirt, he knows it’s time for cheerleading.”

Speaking of the stage, this group competes in regional cheer competitions. They usually score first place!

“It’s just wonderful. Every competition they go to…they get a standing ovation. I cry every time. They are happy tears,” Malone said.

Mrs. Lisa's has a variety of cheer and all-star teams, in addition to her Special Abilities team.