What’s that sound? Nationwide test alert scheduled for Aug. 11

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is planning for a nationwide test of its emergency alert system (EAS) and wants to make sure everyone is aware before the sirens sound.

The test will include both the EAS systems (on radio and TV) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on cell phones that have opted-in to receive test messages.

Both tests will happen at the same time, on Wednesday, August 11 at 1:20 p.m. CT.

This will be the second time a nationwide WEA alert has been sent, but the first to only hit phones that have specifically opted in.

It will be the sixth nationwide EAS test alert.

More info on the test can be found here.