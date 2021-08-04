What’s that sound? Nationwide test alert scheduled for Aug. 11

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FEMA EAS WEA TEST ALERT

FEMA EAS WEA TEST ALERT

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is planning for a nationwide test of its emergency alert system (EAS) and wants to make sure everyone is aware before the sirens sound.

The test will include both the EAS systems (on radio and TV) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on cell phones that have opted-in to receive test messages.

Both tests will happen at the same time, on Wednesday, August 11 at 1:20 p.m. CT.

This will be the second time a nationwide WEA alert has been sent, but the first to only hit phones that have specifically opted in.

It will be the sixth nationwide EAS test alert.

More info on the test can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News