What’s next for ‘BamaTracker’? Huntsville-based website creator speaks with News19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Bamatracker.com, a website that tracks COVID-19 data in Alabama and provides charts, maps, and graphs of that data, sees about 10,000 visitors per day, according to the site’s creator.

David Marconnet is a website developer from Huntsville. He became interested in studying COVID-19 data in March of 2020. He never imagined that his side project would soon be visited by over 1-million people.

Marconnet says he wanted to put his skills as a software developer to use during the pandemic. He began compiling data from ADPH, the CDC, and the Department of Health and Human Services on his website. Soon, the site started gaining traction, as more and more people turned to his easy to understood charts and graphs for insights about the pandemic.

BamaTracker tracks everything from COVID-19 infection rates, deaths, recoveries, vaccinations, and even cases by school district. Data is available on both state and county levels, and the site even allows users to compare data between counties.

One of the more recent additions to the site is a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state. For CVS locations, BamaTracker even shows if appointments are available and includes a link to schedule an appointment.

While Marconnet certainly never expected to gain recognition for his website, both members of the public and government leaders have started to take notice.

Recently, the Alabama House of Representative passed a resolution commending Marconnet for his work. State representative Andy Whitt of Harvest personally delivered the resolution to Marconnet’s home.

Marconnet says he is honored to receive the award, but that hearing from members of the public about how they have found the site useful is all the thanks he needs.

As for what’s next for BamaTracker, Marconnet says he is working on ways to use the site to track other public health data in Alabama. For the time being, he says the COVID-19 data will remain online to serve as a historical record of COVID-19 in Alabama.