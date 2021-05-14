Whataburger to break ground on first Huntsville restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Next week Whataburger will break ground on its first restaurant in Huntsville.

Representatives from the popular burger chain and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber will break ground May 18 at 11701 South Memorial Pkwy., which is in the area of Mountain Gap and Redstone roads.

Hiring team members and team leaders for the restaurant is expected to start in September; hiring for managers is already underway. The company said it plans to employ 100 people.

The first Whataburger in north Alabama opened last week in Decatur.

Another groundbreaking is expected to take place this summer for a Madison location.