Whataburger coming to Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A popular burger chain will soon call the City of Decatur home.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s first Whataburger will be held at the future site of the new restaurant at 1621 Beltline Rd SW on Monday, November 9 at 9 a.m.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in spring 2021.

During this month, the restaurant will begin recruiting for nearly 140 jobs in the community. Positions range from team member to manager.

