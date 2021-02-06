What you need to know about the U.K. Variant of COVID-19 in Alabama.

ALABAMA – The UK variant has been detected in Alabama. As of Friday, one person has died from it. Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says that viruses are expected to mutate, but Alabama is keeping a particularly close eye on this variant.

“I’m not sure that we need to be at ease about the U.K. strand. Quite frankly I think we need to be on guard because we have detected it in Alabama, and it is more contagious which means it is more likely to be spread from person to person. Given that we have identified it we absolutely have to redouble our efforts on all of our preventative efforts.”

There are several other variants in the United States, such as the Brazil and the South African Variants, those of which have not yet been detected in Alabama.

The ADPH along with the CDC and other laboratories have been working together on finding the mutations in the sequencing of the virus for its detection.

“At this time the concern of the U.K. variant is that the numbers of mutations in the spike protein region are more than what we have seen with other variants,” Landers says. That region is the area that tends to be related to the infectivity, “the virus to be more adherent to the respiratory cells, more adherent, more likely to infect and allow more production of the virus.”

More contagious means there will be a better chance of more cases, Dr. Landers adds that sometimes the mutated version of a virus can become the predominant one. With this variant spreading easily, Dr. Landers says they continue to keep an eye on it.

Whether the strand is more deadly is still unknown, “there has not been a clear indication that the UK variant is more deadly, but again, we need more information on that.”

One of the main things health officials are looking at is how easily it can spread, which is why it’s worrisome, “the transmissibility, again just reminding people the only measures we have to reduce COVID-19 right now are certainly the social distancing, raspatory hygiene and the use of a mask.”

Also, testing. Dr. Landers says that the statewide testing can pick up on the variant, “like all testing nothing is 100%, but in most instances it catches it,” but she says if you test negative, there are other things you should consider, “if a person tests negative and they still have symptoms compatible with Covid, then they should be considered a clinical Covid and follow accordingly.”

This means those persons should still quarantine for 10 to 14 days.