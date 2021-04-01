What north Alabama school systems will require masks after April 9? Here’s a list

Group of students wearing protective face masks while raising their hands in class.

When Alabama’s mask mandate expires on April 9, people will have the option to go without a mask in public places.

Even though places will not have to require face coverings, many school districts will continue with mask requirements.

Below is a list of school districts and whether they will require students to wear a face mask as classes continue.

Arab City Schools – Masks will be required.

Colbert County Schools – Students will not be required to wear masks in areas where 3 feet of social distancing can be maintained. If any school has 3 positive cases in a 7-day period, full masking will go back into effect for that school.

Florence City Schools – Masks will be required.

Huntsville City Schools – Masks will be required.

Madison City Schools – Masks will be required.

Madison County Schools – Masks will be required.

Marshall County Schools – Plan to release a plan on Monday, April 5.

Morgan County Schools – Masks will be required.

Muscle Shoals City Schools – Masks will be required.

Sheffield City Schools – Masks will be required.