What north Alabama school systems will require masks after April 9? Here’s a list

When Alabama’s mask mandate expires on April 9, people will have the option to go without a mask in public places.
Even though places will not have to require face coverings, many school districts will continue with mask requirements.
Below is a list of school districts and whether they will require students to wear a face mask as classes continue.
Arab City Schools – Masks will be required.
Colbert County Schools – Students will not be required to wear masks in areas where 3 feet of social distancing can be maintained. If any school has 3 positive cases in a 7-day period, full masking will go back into effect for that school.
Florence City Schools – Masks will be required.
Huntsville City Schools – Masks will be required.
Madison City Schools – Masks will be required.
Madison County Schools – Masks will be required.
Marshall County Schools – Plan to release a plan on Monday, April 5.
Morgan County Schools – Masks will be required.
Muscle Shoals City Schools – Masks will be required.
Sheffield City Schools – Masks will be required.