ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A mystery was solved Wednesday in Lawrenceburg, but not without a lot of head-scratching and investigation.

Danny Robinson, of Lawrenceburg, was having dinner Tuesday night when he and his wife saw the creek outside their home covered in foam.

“My wife and I had just finished dinner, and I happened to walk over to the back door and look out and I noticed a stream, seem to be just a narrow stream of foam,” Robinson said. “I thought that’s unusual, that’s not right. “

For Cedar Brook Creek, it’s not uncommon to see a little foam develop on the surface, but it was the sheer volume of this mysterious white foam on the water that was most alarming.

Robinson said in the 21 years he’s lived on Cedar Brook Creek, he has never seen anything like this.

“Within 15 minutes, the whole creek went from a few inches to a foot of thick foam,” Robinson said. “I said, ‘We gotta make some calls, this is serious.'”

Danny Robinson found dog shampoo covering the creek’s stream outside of his home in Lawrenceburg Tuesday night. (Danielle Miskell | FOX 56)

Robinson said the response from the county was almost immediate. From the county judge-executive to the fire department and the Lawrenceburg mayor, all showed up to examine the mysterious white foam.

“Our mayor had to be contacted because of the water treatment plant, and the sewer plants and so forth,” Robinson said.

Robinson said Kentucky’s Environment Protection Agency and Lawrenceburg Fire Departments collected samples. The samples were examined overnight, and by Wednesday, most of the foam in the creek had already cleared away.

“So hopefully it’s going to help clean up the creek, mother nature helped take care of itself,” Robinson said. “I’m hoping it’s not toxic, that’s the main thing.”

Less than 24 hours later, the state environmental protection cabinet solved the mystery.

The mysterious, white foam is just dog shampoo.

John A. Mura, executive director of the Office of Communication at the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, released a statement:

Glo-Marr Pet Products Inc., located at 400 Lincoln St in Lawrenceburg, had a release of dog shampoo last night that entered a storm drain and discharged into Cedar Brook. The cabinet’s Emergency Response Team went to the scene last night and a cleanup contractor was on site today to recover whatever material was left after the spill. The stream was measured for dissolved oxygen and pH and there was no apparent effect on wildlife. The cabinet’s Division of Water and Division of Waste Management were on scene at the facility today to inspect the facility. John A. Mura

Dawn Duncan, vice president at Glo-Marr Pet Products Inc., said they’ve been in operations for over 20 years, and this had never happened. It was a fluke.

The company has shut down its drains and is going to figure out where a busted pipe might be.

Duncan also said the dog shampoo is made for animals and is a coconut-based shampoo. It won’t hurt the wildlife animals or harm the creek’s ecosystem.