What did the Hubble Telescope see on your birthday? Here’s how to find out

The Hubble Telescope is nearing 30 years in orbit. Now you can join the celebration by going back to your birthday.

NASA is letting you see the images taken by the Hubble Telescope on the day you were born. Just go to their website, select the date and time, and it will pull images from the telescope captured that day.

If you're young enough, you can even see images taken from the moment you were born. Hubble was the first major telescope to go into space, and has been sharing incredible images since April 1990.